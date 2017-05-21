Police investigating double shooting in Iberville neighborhood

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double shooting in the Iberville neighborhood Sunday morning.

Police say the shooting happened just after 1:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Iberville Street.

According to investigators, a black male approached three men and opened fire on them. The suspect then fled the scene in a four door sedan with two females inside.

Two of them suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to a local hospital. The third man was not injured.

The incident remains under investigation.

