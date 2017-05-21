NOPD: 11-year-old runaway reported missing from New Orleans East - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

NOPD: 11-year-old runaway reported missing from New Orleans East

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Shamiah Dimes, 11 (Source: NOPD) Shamiah Dimes, 11 (Source: NOPD)
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

New Orleans police are asking for the public's help in locating a runaway juvenile who is reported missing out of New Orleans East. Shamiah Dimes, 11, was last seen Saturday at 7 p.m. when she was leaving her home in the 6000 block of Downman Road, without permission.

Dimes is described as a black female, who is 5-foot-2, weighing 110 pounds. 

If you have any information that could help locate Shamiah Dimes, you are asked to call NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-659-6070. 

