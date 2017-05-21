Nicondra: Round of storms expected for early part of work week

Sunday's heaviest rain early fell mostly along the coast with a second wave pushing ahead of the front by late afternoon. Saturated grounds and more waves of heavy rain making its way across south will make it easier for ponding and street flooding to develop into Sunday night and especially Monday and Tuesday. A Flash Flood Watch goes into effect Monday morning.

Monday should bring some early breaks, but with a stalled front in the area once again, showers will dump heavy rain. On Tuesday another strong disturbance will push through with another round of strong storms and heavy rains. Again flooding may be a concern.

Much drier and cooler air arrives for mid and late week as the upper trough finally pushes past the area late Tuesday into Wednesday. Overnight lows will actually reach the 50's away from the lake on Thursday and maybe even Friday morning as well.

-Nicondra Norwood

