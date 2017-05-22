FEMA OKs $1 Million more for debris removal in East Baton Rouge parish

Firefighters worked to put out hotspots after a Metairie homeowner says lightning started a fire at his house.more>>
Firefighters worked to put out hotspots after a Metairie homeowner says lightning started a fire at his house.more>>
A Richards disposal crew made a gruesome discovery Monday morning.more>>
A Richards disposal crew made a gruesome discovery Monday morning.more>>
Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser is scheduled to meet with New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu to determine the fate of the Confederate era monuments the city took down over the past month.more>>
Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser met with New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu to determine the fate of the Confederate era monuments.more>>
Louisiana offers a break on state sales taxes this weekend to stock up on hurricane-preparedness items.more>>
Louisiana offers a break on state sales taxes this weekend to stock up on hurricane-preparedness items.more>>
FEMA recently announced more than $1 million in a federal grant for debris removal for the City of Central in East Baton Rouge Parish. This now represents more than $6 million in federal reimbursements for debris removal in that city. For the August flooding..more>>
FEMA recently announced more than $1 million in a federal grant for debris removal for the City of Central in East Baton Rouge Parish. This now represents more than $6 million in federal reimbursements for debris removal in that city. For the August flooding..more>>
Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.more>>
Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.more>>
A Facebook post by Mississippi State Representative Karl Oliver is causing quite a stir online. Oliver, a Republican from District 46, represents Carroll, Grenada, Leflore, Montgomery and Webster counties.more>>
A Facebook post by Mississippi State Representative Karl Oliver is causing quite a stir online. Oliver, a Republican from District 46, represents Carroll, Grenada, Leflore, Montgomery and Webster counties.more>>
President Donald Trump's budget hasn't been released yet, but that's not stopping some of Congress' most important Republicans from giving it a cold shoulder.more>>
President Donald Trump's budget hasn't been released yet, but that's not stopping some of Congress' most important Republicans from giving it a cold shoulder.more>>
The three suspects arrested for the kidnapping and murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier are in court right now. Their court appearance was scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 22.more>>
The three suspects arrested for the kidnapping and murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier are in court right now. Their court appearance was scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 22.more>>
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.more>>
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.more>>
Stephanie Mui's college career started in fifth grade when she began taking college classes at Northern Virginia Community College, earning an associate's degree there by age 13.more>>
Stephanie Mui's college career started in fifth grade when she began taking college classes at Northern Virginia Community College, earning an associate's degree there by age 13.more>>
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.more>>
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.more>>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.more>>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.more>>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.more>>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.more>>
Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser is scheduled to meet with New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu to determine the fate of the Confederate era monuments the city took down over the past month.more>>
Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser met with New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu to determine the fate of the Confederate era monuments.more>>