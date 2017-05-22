Hurricane sales tax holiday on May 27, 28 - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Hurricane sales tax holiday on May 27, 28

Written by: Joe Rawley, Producer
Louisiana will offer a break on state sales taxes this weekend to stock up on hurricane-preparedness items.

The sales tax holiday gives residents a two percent break on the cost of these items, up to $1500:

  • Any portable self-powered light source, including candles, flashlights and other articles of property designed to provide light;
  • Any portable self-powered radio, two-way radio, or weather band radio;
  • Any tarpaulin or other flexible waterproof sheeting;
  • Any ground anchor system or tie-down kit;
  • Any gas or diesel fuel tank;
  • Any package of AAA-cell, AA-cell, C-cell, D-cell, 6 volt, or 9-volt batteries, excluding automobile and boat batteries;
  • Any cell phone battery and any cell phone charger;
  • Any nonelectric food storage cooler;
  • Any portable generator used to provide light or communications or preserve food in the event of a power outage;
  • Any storm shutter device;
  • Any carbon monoxide detector; and
  • Any reusable freezer pack such as "blue ice."

This applies only to purchases this Saturday and Sunday, May 27 and 28.

Hurricane season begins June 1 and ends November 30.

