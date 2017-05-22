Your Weather Authority: Flash flood watch issued ahead of heavy rains

A combination of saturated ground and more heavy rain will make it easier for ponding and street flooding to develop over the next couple of days.

A flash flood watch is in now effect for the area and will last into Tuesday evening.

There will be some dry hours, but with a stalled front lingering in the area, rounds of heavy rain will be possible again today.

Tomorrow, another strong disturbance will push through with another round of strong storms and heavy rains. An additional two to five inches of rain is expected with isolated areas receiving even more.

Much drier and cooler air arrives for mid and late week as the upper trough finally pushes past the area on Wednesday. Highs will stay in the upper 70s for Wednesday with a nice breeze, and lows will reach the 50s north of the lake on Thursday morning.

Quick return flow will have us warming to near the 90-degree mark over the weekend.

