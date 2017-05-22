Nungesser, Landrieu to meet Monday on monuments

Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser is scheduled to meet with New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu to determine the fate of the Confederate era monuments the city took down over the past month.

Just days after the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee was plucked from his perch where he stood for more than 130 years, Nungesser wants to make sure the Lee statue and the other monuments to Confederate leaders remain in Louisiana.

Nungesser hopes to broker a deal with Landrieu that would hand over the statues to the state.

Nungesser was a vocal opponent of the removal process and even wrote a letter to President Donald Trump asking him to step in to declare the statues federal monuments.

But last month he conceded the state could do nothing to stop the process.

Nungesser says the monuments are an important part of Louisiana's history and argues they help contribute to the state's tourism industry.

“It’s obviously driven a wedge in the community and hopefully we can salvage something by putting these monuments in a historical place for people who want to see them,” Nungesser said.

Nungesser says the monuments could potentially end up at a state battlefield.

The mayor on Friday said the monuments represent a fictional sanitization of the Confederacy and likened them to burning a cross in someone's yard.

