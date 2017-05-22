Nungesser, Landrieu to meet Monday on monuments

Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser is scheduled to meet with New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu to determine the fate of the Confederate era monuments the city took down over the past month.more>>
A combination of saturated ground and more heavy rain will make it easier for ponding and street flooding to develop over the next couple of days.more>>
A four-alarm fire destroys a neighborhood grocery store, and sets off a free-for-all in the 7th Ward.more>>
Sunday's heaviest rain early fell mostly along the coast with a second wave pushing ahead of the front by late afternoon.more>>
New Orleans police are asking for the public's help in locating a runaway juvenile who is reported missing out of New Orleans East.more>>
President Donald Trump's budget hasn't been released yet, but that's not stopping some of Congress' most important Republicans from giving it a cold shoulder.more>>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.more>>
Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.more>>
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.more>>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.more>>
The Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus that has wowed crowds for 146 years with its "Greatest Show on Earth" is taking its final bow.more>>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.more>>
A Facebook post by Mississippi State Representative Karl Oliver is causing quite a stir online. Oliver, a Republican from District 46, represents Carroll, Grenada, Leflore, Montgomery and Webster counties.more>>
The woman's 8-year-old girl daughter 6-year-old son are in critical condition with life threatening injuries at Dayton's Children's Hospital.more>>
The man sustained a bite to his hand, but he’s just glad his dog wasn’t hurt.more>>
