Driver, patient rescued after EMS vehicle slides into Metairie canal

The driver of an EMS truck and a patient were rescued Monday morning after the vehicle slid into a Metairie canal.

The accident happened just after 9 a.m. near the intersection of Aztec and West Esplanade Avenue in Bucktown.

Police say an East Jefferson EMS unit picked up and elderly man on Smith Drive in Metairie and was transporting him to East Jefferson Medical Center for tests.

The EMT driving the unit said that as he was turning onto West Esplanade, he had to swerve to keep from striking another vehicle which turned in front of him. While doing so, the EMS truck struck the curb, turned on its side, and slid partially into the drainage canal on West Esplanade.

The patient was removed from the ambulance with the assistance of Jefferson Parish Fire Department and taken to University Medical Center for treatment.

The EMT driver was transported to East Jefferson Medical Center.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.