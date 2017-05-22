Chef John Folse: Judge Porter's Cane River fish soup

Typical fish soups in this part of the country often begin with a brown roux and are flavored with tomatoes and spices, such as redfish courtbouillon. This recipe is a much needed twist from the original because it’s easier to make and definitely unique in flavor.

Prep Time: 45 Minutes

Yields: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

1 dozen (21-25 count) shrimp, head-on

2 pounds redfish, cut in (1-inch) cubes

1 dozen clams

1 dozen mussels

1 dozen oysters

6 whole crawfish

¼ cup butter

1 cup diced onions

1 cup diced celery

1/3 cup diced red bell peppers

1 tbsp minced garlic

1 cup diced carrots

3 tbsps flour

2 quarts seafood stock

½ cup diced tomatoes

1 cup sliced mushrooms

2 (8-ounce) cans tomato sauce

1 bay leaf

1 tbsp fresh chopped thyme

1 tsp fresh chopped tarragon

¼ cup sliced green onions

¼ cup chopped parsley

salt and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

hot sauce to taste

Method:

In a cast iron Dutch oven, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add onions, celery, bell pepper, minced garlic and carrots. Sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted stirring often. Sprinkle in flour and whisk constantly until a white roux is achieved. Add stock, bring to a rolling boil and reduce to simmer. Cook soup 10–12 minutes. Add tomatoes, mushrooms, tomato sauce, bay leaf, thyme and tarragon. Continue to cook 5 additional minutes, stirring occasionally. Add shrimp and cook for 2 minutes then add fish. Take care when stirring the soup since the tender fish will break apart easily. Add clams, mussels, oysters and crawfish. Cook an additional 2 minutes or until clams and mussels open. Add green onions and parsley and season to taste using salt, pepper, granulated garlic and hot sauce. Serve with French bread or garlic croutons.

