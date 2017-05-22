Body discovered stuffed in a trash can

A Richards disposal crew made a gruesome discovery Monday morning when a body fell out of a trash can while the crew made pickups on its route in the Treme.

The body was discovered in the 2100 block of St. Ann Street.

Police said the body fell out of a trash can as it was picked up to be dumped into the truck.

Information on the gender and the identity of the body was not immediately available.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.