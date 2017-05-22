Body discovered stuffed in a trash can

FEMA recently announced more than $1 million in a federal grant for debris removal for the City of Central in East Baton Rouge Parish. This now represents more than $6 million in federal reimbursements for debris removal in that city. For the August flooding..more>>
FEMA recently announced more than $1 million in a federal grant for debris removal for the City of Central in East Baton Rouge Parish. This now represents more than $6 million in federal reimbursements for debris removal in that city. For the August flooding..more>>
An EMS truck slid off a road Monday morning and fell into the canal.more>>
An EMS truck slid off a road Monday morning and fell into the canal.more>>
A Richards disposal crew made a gruesome discovery Monday morning.more>>
A Richards disposal crew made a gruesome discovery Monday morning.more>>
Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser is scheduled to meet with New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu to determine the fate of the Confederate era monuments the city took down over the past month.more>>
Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser is scheduled to meet with New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu to determine the fate of the Confederate era monuments the city took down over the past month.more>>
Typical fish soups in this part of the country often begin with a brown roux and are flavored with tomatoes and spices, such as redfish courtbouillon. This recipe is a much needed twist from the original because it’s easier to make and definitely unique in flavor.more>>
Typical fish soups in this part of the country often begin with a brown roux and are flavored with tomatoes and spices, such as redfish courtbouillon. This recipe is a much needed twist from the original because it’s easier to make and definitely unique in flavor.more>>
Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.more>>
Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.more>>
President Donald Trump's budget hasn't been released yet, but that's not stopping some of Congress' most important Republicans from giving it a cold shoulder.more>>
President Donald Trump's budget hasn't been released yet, but that's not stopping some of Congress' most important Republicans from giving it a cold shoulder.more>>
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.more>>
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.more>>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.more>>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.more>>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.more>>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.more>>
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.more>>
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.more>>
A Facebook post by Mississippi State Representative Karl Oliver is causing quite a stir online. Oliver, a Republican from District 46, represents Carroll, Grenada, Leflore, Montgomery and Webster counties.more>>
A Facebook post by Mississippi State Representative Karl Oliver is causing quite a stir online. Oliver, a Republican from District 46, represents Carroll, Grenada, Leflore, Montgomery and Webster counties.more>>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.more>>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.more>>
Members of key congressional committees are pledging a full public airing as to why former FBI director James Comey was ousted amid an intensifying investigation into Russia's interference with the U.S. election.more>>
Members of key congressional committees are pledging a full public airing as to why former FBI director James Comey was ousted amid an intensifying investigation into Russia's interference with the U.S. election.more>>
The man sustained a bite to his hand, but he’s just glad his dog wasn’t hurt.more>>
The man sustained a bite to his hand, but he’s just glad his dog wasn’t hurt.more>>