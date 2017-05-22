UPDATE: Man whose body was found in Treme trash can had multiple stab wounds

Police have classified the death of a man whose body was found in a trash can in Treme as a homicide.

Police said the man, who has not been identified, had multiple stab wounds.

A Richards disposal crew made the gruesome discovery Monday in the 2100 block of St. Ann Street just after 9:30 a.m. Sanitation workers found the body as they emptied the contents of the container into the trash truck.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name and the official cause of death after an autopsy is performed and family has been notified.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Homicide Division at 504-658-5300.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.