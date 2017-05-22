New Orleans man wins 2017 St. Jude Dream Home

Many entered the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, but it was a New Orleans-native who claimed the top prize. John Schiro was announced as the winner of the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home during Sunday's drawing at the Marriott in New Orleans.

The home, built at 6632 Pontchartrain Boulevard by Hyman L. Bartolo, Jr. Contractors, Inc. is approximately 3,000 square feet and has an estimated value of $575,000. It features four bedrooms, 3.5 baths, two story foyer with interior balcony overlooking staircase and custom built-ins throughout the open dining room, kitchen and great room.

FOX 8 is proud to partner with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to raise money in their effort to fight childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food. The hospital wants families to focus on helping comfort their child.

