St. Jude Dream Home tickets almost sold out

Some of the rain could be heavy enough to cause localized flooding problems.more>>
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Bridge City shooting that left two people critically injured.more>>
Now is the time to reserve your $100 raffle ticket for this year's St. Jude Dream Home being built in Lakeview.more>>
Firefighters worked to put out hotspots after a Metairie homeowner says lightning started a fire at his house.more>>
A Richards disposal crew made a gruesome discovery Monday morning.more>>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.more>>
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.more>>
Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.more>>
The three suspects arrested for the kidnapping and murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier are in court right now. Their court appearance was scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 22.more>>
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.more>>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.more>>
A Facebook post by Mississippi State Representative Karl Oliver is causing quite a stir online. Oliver, a Republican from District 46, represents Carroll, Grenada, Leflore, Montgomery and Webster counties.more>>
Members of key congressional committees are pledging a full public airing as to why former FBI director James Comey was ousted amid an intensifying investigation into Russia's interference with the U.S. election.more>>
The woman's 8-year-old girl daughter 6-year-old son are in critical condition with life threatening injuries at Dayton's Children's Hospital.more>>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.more>>
