St. Jude Dream Home tickets almost sold out

Now is the time to reserve your $100 raffle ticket for this year's St. Jude Dream Home being built in Lakeview.

There are less than 3,000 tickets left to be sold.

The home being built at 6632 Pontchartrain Boulevard by Hyman L. Bartolo, Jr. Contractors, Inc. is approximately 3,000 square feet and has an estimated value of $575,000. It features four bedrooms, 3.5 baths, two story foyer with interior balcony overlooking staircase and custom built-ins throughout the open dining room, kitchen and great room.

You can tour the home every Saturday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. from now until June 18. Register FREE at the house to win groceries for a year, valued $10,000, courtesy of Dream Day Foundation!

FOX 8 is proud to partner with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to raise money in their effort to fight childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food. The hospital wants families to focus on helping comfort their child.

The St. Jude Dream Home will be given away during a live drawing on WVUE FOX 8 Sunday, June 25, 2017.

Get your $100 ticket by calling 800-224-6681 or visit dreamhome.org.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.