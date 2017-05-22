Two people critically injured during West Bank shooting - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Two people critically injured during West Bank shooting

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Bridge City shooting that left two people critically injured.

It happened Monday afternoon near Wiegand Dr. and Bolo Ct.

There is no information on the age of the victims. Officers described them as males.

First responders took them to an area hospital for treatment.

