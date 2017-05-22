David: Heavy rain through Tuesday followed by drier skies for remainder of week

A slow moving disturbance will bring at least one, and possibly two more rounds of rain, between Monday evening and Tuesday. Some of the rain could be heavy enough to cause localized flooding problems.

A cold front arrives Tuesday night and brings an end to the heavy rain threat. There will still be a few light showers into early Wednesday morning, but the trend will be toward much drier weather for the rest of the week.

By the end of the week, temperatures will soar to near 90 degrees as we move into the Memorial Day Weekend. It will definitely feel like the "unofficial start of Summer". There could be a few spotty showers or storms by Sunday and Monday which is pretty typical for the holiday weekend.

For updates on-the-go and all day long, download the FOX 8 Weather App or call our Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.