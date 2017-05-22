New Orleans sits atop an ancient barrier island

Kim Spencer set up an introductory visit with her new doctor, who recommended routine blood tests. The bill for those tests seems anything but routine to the patient.more>>
A snap shot of New Orleans crime stats shows officers give out nearly four citations for simple marijuana possession a day since an ordinance lessening the penalties was passed last summer.more>>
To the casual observer, this looks like any other section of marsh. However, this spot in extreme Eastern New Orleans-- almost at the St. Tammany Parish line-- is unique.more>>
“I know he’s not a saint because if he was he wouldn’t be where he was in the first place, but that doesn’t give the facility a right to abuse him,” says Goldie Gibson.more>>
The confederate-era monuments have been taken down but there is still plenty of controversy surrounding them.more>>
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.more>>
The three suspects arrested for the kidnapping and murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier are in court right now. Their court appearance was scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 22.more>>
Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.more>>
A Minden woman has been arrested for reportedly stealing approximately $391,000 from residents of a retirement home in Arcadia, reports the Attorney General's Department of Justice.more>>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.more>>
