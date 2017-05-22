Slidell man guilty of downloading images of infants being raped by men

A Slidell man pleaded guilty to 500 counts of child pornography on May 16.

St. Tammany Parish District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that Lanier D. Lively, 74, will be sentenced July 3.

The Louisiana Attorney General’s Office and State Police started investigating Lively last year after police found out that a computer tracked to Lively was downloading child pornography. When officers arrived to serve a search warrant at Lively’s home, they say he was in the process of downloading a series of child pornography videos. The videos included images of infant and toddler girls being raped by adult men. The District Attorney says Lively admitted to police that he had been collecting child pornography for years.

Lively faces 10 to 40 years in prison on each count. He’ll be sentenced by District Judge Raymond Childress.

