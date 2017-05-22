Brees spends day before first OTA giving back to New Orleans

On the eve of the Saints ramping up their offseason program to begin Organized Team Activities, Drew Brees made two $20,000 donations to Second Harvest Food Bank in Elmwood, in partnership with Dunkin' Donuts and on behalf of the Brees Dream Foundation.

Brees is set to embark on his 17th NFL season and is as excited as ever. "I love, I love, love being around the team," Brees said. "I love competition and that's what practice is to me. It's honing our craft, trying to make improvements, continue to take steps forward, engaging challenges that might be in front of us but also, you know, as an offense, every time we step on the field, we have a lot of pride in what we do and I love the competitive atmosphere that's created between offense and defenses throughout a practice, any practice, whether it's OTA's with no pads or once you get to training camp and beyond so it's that competitive element, iron sharpens iron, so to speak, that begins to shape the culture and the attitude of our team."

Once again, the offseason on Airline Drive has been full of roster turnover and Brees now has just two teammates left from Super Bowl XLIV, Zach Strief and Thomas Morstead. Entering the final year of his own contract, Brees is as confident as ever in this squad's potential. "Only time will tell but, I feel like we continue to make strides forward," he said. "Not just in terms of the types of guys that we've gone out and acquired via free agency and the draft, when you talk about character, intelligence, toughness but I think it's just time for us to take the next step so I feel like the expectation level is certainly that."

Thursday's OTA will be open to the media and FOX 8 will have extensive coverage, both online and on television.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.