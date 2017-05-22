FOX 8 Exclusive: Juvenile Facility Fight

In this edition of FFF we catch up with Drew Brees as OTA's start for the Saints. Plus, what the closing of Primitivo means for Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard.more>>
“I know he’s not a saint because if he was he wouldn’t be where he was in the first place, but that doesn’t give the facility a right to abuse him,” says Goldie Gibson.more>>
A Richards disposal crew made a gruesome discovery Monday morning.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department refutes reporting that work to remove the Robert E. Lee statue delayed the arrest of a murder suspect.more>>
The new hire ran for Louisiana governor in 2015.more>>
Police are warning people to stay away from a Manchester arena following a deadly incident.more>>
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.more>>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.more>>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.more>>
A Facebook post by Mississippi State Representative Karl Oliver is causing quite a stir online. Oliver, a Republican from District 46, represents Carroll, Grenada, Leflore, Montgomery and Webster counties.more>>
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.more>>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.more>>
The three suspects arrested for the kidnapping and murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier are in court right now. Their court appearance was scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 22.more>>
The family of Kingston Frazier is holding a vigil to honor the 6-year-old who was tragically killed after he was kidnapped inside his mother's stolen car Thursday.more>>
Converse Police Chief Keith Manshack is now on paid leave after shooting and killing a Zwolle man early Sunday morning after that man got into his vehicle.more>>
