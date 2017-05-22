White House taps LA native for high profile job - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

White House taps LA native for high profile job

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Angelle now runs the agency designed to oversee offshore oil and gas safety. (Source: BSEE) Angelle now runs the agency designed to oversee offshore oil and gas safety. (Source: BSEE)
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

President Trump turns to Louisiana to fill a high profile White House post.

The administration announced today that Scott Angelle will head the federal Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement. That's the agency that oversees offshore oil and gas safety.

Angelle's experience includes work at the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources and Public Service Commission. He ran for governor in 2015.

