FFF: Brees ready for the 'competition' of OTA's

In this edition of FFF we catch up with Drew Brees as OTA's start for the Saints. Plus, what the closing of Primitivo means for Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard.

FOOTBALL

Can you believe it my football friends, the NFL is back. Well, OTA's (organized team activities) that is. The Saints will be in helmets running plays, so that's a win-win for everyone. Most excited about a new year, Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

"I love, love being around the team," Brees said. "I love competition and that's what practice is to me. It's honing our craft, trying to make improvements, continue to take steps forward, engaging challenges that might be in front of us. But also as an offense, every time we step on the field, we have a lot of pride in what we do and I love the competitive atmosphere that's created between offense and defenses throughout a practice. Any practice, whether it's OTA's with no pads or once you get to training camp and beyond so it's that competitive element, iron sharpens iron, so to speak, that begins to shape the culture and the attitude of our team."

Brees is entering the final year of his contract, and expectations are no doubt high on Airline Drive for the Black and Gold.

"Only time will tell but, I feel like we continue to make strides forward," he said. "Not just in terms of the types of guys that we've gone out and acquired via free agency and the draft. When you talk about character, intelligence, and toughness. But I think it's just time for us to take the next step so I feel like the expectation level is certainly that."

FÚTBOL

With a lightning bolt off the right foot of Georginio Wijnaldum for Liverpool, Arsenal's chances of making the Champions League fizzled. Liverpool beat Middlesbrough 3-0, and Arsenal finished fifth in the English Premier League. Huge money comes with a spot in the Champions League, the competition for the best team in European soccer, and the Gunners will get none of it.

This also meant Arsenal missed a top four finish for the first time in 20 years under manager Arsene Wenger. There's now talk he won't be back for the London-based team next season.

"It’s very sad, because for 20 years we were in it, and it is the first year we will not be in it," said Arsene Wenger to the British press. "Overall I believe that we played since January in a very difficult environment for different reasons. Some obviously that you know about, and that is very difficult for the group of players to cope with that. Some other reasons where we will talk about another day. But psychological environment for the group of the players was absolutely horrendous."

My money is on Wenger staying in 2017-18. There's no solid options to replace him in North London.

FOOD

Big news came out of the restaurant scene in New Orleans with the closing of Adolfo Garcia's Primitivo. The Central City eatery only lasted two years. Two things struck me with the closing of Garcia's restaurant.

First off, Primitivo is located on Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard. I kept hearing this area was going to be the next Freret Street. Numerous restaurants, and bars would litter O.C. Haley and become the next hot spot. I'm telling you here and now, not happening. Freret Street is a fantastic rags to riches story that started with the opening of Cure. Don't expect the same on O.C. Haley.

Secondly, Primitivo was good, but not great. I've said this previously on FFF, if you don't wow me the first time, I'm probably not coming back with so many options in our city. A restaurant insider told me it's only a matter of time before the floodgates start opening on closings in NOLA. Way too many restaurants in the city already, more closings coming soon.

