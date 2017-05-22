NOPD: Man reported missing from French Quarter

New Orleans police are asking for the public's help in searching for a missing man. Ruiyang Zou, 23, was last seen by his father Saturday around 4:30 p.m. at Fahy's Irish Pub in the 500 block of Burgundy Street. According to police, Zou left the location and never returned.

Zou is described as an Asian man, who is 5'8", weighing 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt, grey pants and white slip-on shoes. He suffers from a mental disorder and is not on his medication.

If you have any information that could help located Ruiyang Zou, you are asked to call NOPD Eight District Detectives at 504-658-6080.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.