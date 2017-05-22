JPSO searches for man wanted for robbing gas station

Jefferson Parish deputies search for a man they say is responsible for an armed robbery outside a Shell Gas Station in Terrytown.

It happened Sunday just before 9 p.m. in the 400 block of Behrman Highway.

Witnesses said that a man came into the business, went up to the counter and pulled out a gun. The gunman told the cashier to hand over all of the money from the cash register. Detectives said he then ran out of the of store.

The business caught a picture of the gun man on its surveillance cameras.

If you can identify the man in the surveillance footage, deputies ask that you call JPSO or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

