JPSO searches for man wanted for robbing gas station

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Surveillance Picture (Source: JPSO) Surveillance Picture (Source: JPSO)
TERRYTOWN, LA (WVUE) -

Jefferson Parish deputies search for a man they say is responsible for an armed robbery outside a Shell Gas Station in Terrytown. 

It happened Sunday just before 9 p.m. in the 400 block of Behrman Highway. 

Witnesses said that a man came into the business, went up to the counter and pulled out a gun. The gunman told the cashier to hand over all of the money from the cash register. Detectives said he then ran out of the of store.

The business caught a picture of the gun man on its surveillance cameras. 

If you can identify the man in the surveillance footage, deputies ask that you call JPSO or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

