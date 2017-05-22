UPDATE: JPSO identifies suspect in Terrytown gas station robbery

Jefferson Parish deputies have identified a man they say is responsible for an armed robbery at a Shell Gas Station in Terrytown.

It happened Sunday just before 9 p.m. in the 400 block of Behrman Highway. Police are looking for 38-year-old Clayton Wilson, of Terrytown.

Witnesses said that a man came into the business, went up to the counter and pulled out a gun. The gunman told the cashier to hand over all of the money from the cash register. Detectives said he then ran out of the of store.

The business caught a picture of the gunman on its surveillance cameras.

Anyone having information about the whereabouts of Wilson is asked to contact theRobbery Section at 504-364-5300 or call Crimestoppers.

