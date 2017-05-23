Your Weather Authority: Spotty showers with some cloud cover

While the heaviest rain is now east of the area, the cold front has not yet arrived. This will allow for a few more spotty showers and storms throughout the day.

Otherwise, expect a good bit of cloud cover with a few peeks of sun. Highs will reach the low 80s. Overnight lows will only fall to the 70s.

The cold front will finally push through the area early tomorrow morning and bring one last round of showers and storms.

After that, drier weather will take hold courtesy of northwesterly winds behind the front. Highs will top out nearly 10 degrees below average, then overnight lows will fall to the mid-50s on the north shore and low 60s on the south shore by Thursday morning.

Expect to warm back up quickly as the weekend approaches. Plan for sunny skies Thursday and Friday with an increase in humidity and cloud cover over the weekend.

Temperatures may hit the 90-degree mark for the first time this year. Conditions will feel like the “unofficial start of summer.”

There could be a few spotty showers or storms by Sunday and Monday which is typical for the Memorial Day weekend.

