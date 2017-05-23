Your Weather Authority: Spotty showers with some cloud cover

President Trump's first budget proposal calls for eliminating a key source of funding for coastal restoration, federal offshore oil revenue sharing.more>>
A man and a woman were shot just before 11 p.m. in the 1800 block of Old Prieur Street.more>>
While the heaviest rain is now east of the area, the cold front has not yet arrived.more>>
Kim Spencer set up an introductory visit with her new doctor, who recommended routine blood tests. The bill for those tests seems anything but routine to the patient.more>>
A snap shot of New Orleans crime stats shows officers give out nearly four citations for simple marijuana possession a day since an ordinance lessening the penalties was passed last summer.more>>
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.more>>
A Facebook post lit up social media after a man reportedly passed out on a couple's trunk and was carried down the interstate.more>>
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.more>>
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.more>>
Officials said the bones are confirmed to be a human foot and partial ankle inside a woman's white Reebok sneaker.more>>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.more>>
The shooting of a 77-year-old woman in Mississippi has been ruled a justifiable homicide.more>>
A Minden woman has been arrested for reportedly stealing approximately $391,000 from residents of a retirement home in Arcadia, reports the Attorney General's Department of Justice.more>>
The buyer assumed the ring was a piece of costume jewelry and only decided in the last few months to have it appraised.more>>
