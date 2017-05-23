NOPD investigates Seventh Ward double-shooting

New Orleans police are investigating the circumstances leading to a double-shooting in the Seventh Ward Monday night.

A man and a woman were shot just before 11 p.m. in the 1800 block of Old Prieur Street, according to initial New Orleans Police Department reports.

One resident near the shooting scene said the incident sounded “like the Fourth of July.”

EMS rushed both shooting victims to a nearby hospital.

A neighborhood resident told our partners at NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune she heard at least 20 gunshots.

