Jarrius Robertson is out of the hospital, doing well, playing video games

New Orleans Saints favorite fan Jarrius Robertson is out of the hospital and doing well.

The 15-year-old was released last week and is up, moving, and playing a lot of video games.

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram stopped by to play on Saturday.

Patricia Hoyal, his mother says J.J. goes to the hospital every day for checkups and blood work and takes at least 17 medications a day.

That dosage could decrease over time. He's only a few weeks out from a liver transplant he received on April 30th.

Jarrius was born with a liver condition called Biliary Atresia. The bile ducts leading from his liver to his small intestines were not present at birth.

The first transplant at the age of one didn't work the way doctors had hoped.

This second transplant is going much better.

Jarrius is improving daily.

The Saints fan favorite who told the Panthers' player not to dance in his end zone should be defending again soon.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.