NOPD searching for a runaway 16-year-old girl

New Orleans police are asking for the public’s help finding a runaway girl.

The reporting person told police that she and Tajahnae Neille Manning, 16, were involved in an argument in the 3000 block of Edith Weson Place.

Manning packed her clothing and left the home without the permission of her godmother.

Manning is described as a black female five feet four inches tall, weighing 199 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Tajahnae Neille Manning is asked to call the Seventh District Investigative Unit at 504-658-6070.

