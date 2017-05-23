NOPD: Person of interest may have information on an aggravated assault

New Orleans police are looking for a person of interest who may have information regarding an aggravated assault.

The victim told police that on May 8 around 8 p.m., someone fired a handgun at a vehicle that was occupied by three individuals. The vehicle was hit several times.

No one in the car was injured during the incident near the intersection of Franklin Avenue and North Villere Street.

The man pictured is only considered a person of interest in this incident. He is not wanted for the aggravated assault.

It is believed that the man in the photos may have information that will help detectives locate the perpetrator.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the man in the photo is asked to contact Detective Melvin Wiltz or any Fifth District detective at 504-658-6050.

