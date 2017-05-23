NOPD: Person of interest may have information on an aggravated assault

The Saints Hall of Fame today announced two new member for 2017, guard Carl Nicks and linebacker Jonathan Vilma. Both were vital pieces to the Saints 2009 Super Bowl championship. Vilma, the defensive captain, amassed 130 tackles in '09, and a career-high three interceptions. Vilma played six season in the Black and Gold. Nicks started all 19 games in the 2009 season. He made his first Pro Bowl in 2010. Both will be formally inducted the weekend of the Bears game, October 27-2...more>>
The Saints Hall of Fame today announced two new member for 2017, guard Carl Nicks and linebacker Jonathan Vilma. Both were vital pieces to the Saints 2009 Super Bowl championship. Vilma, the defensive captain, amassed 130 tackles in '09, and a career-high three interceptions. Vilma played six season in the Black and Gold. Nicks started all 19 games in the 2009 season. He made his first Pro Bowl in 2010. Both will be formally inducted the weekend of the Bears game, October 27-2...more>>
Deputies found bedding, water bottles, food, and plastic bottles filled with urine.more>>
Deputies found bedding, water bottles, food, and plastic bottles filled with urine.more>>
The 15-year-old was released last week and is up, moving, and playing a lot of video games.more>>
The 15-year-old was released last week and is up, moving, and playing a lot of video games.more>>
The man may have information regarding an aggravated assault.more>>
The man may have information regarding an aggravated assault.more>>
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.more>>
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.more>>
Among the highlights in June: the critically acclaimed "Orange is the New Black," back for a fifth season and "Glow," an energetic at female wrestlers of the 1980s.more>>
Among the highlights in June: the critically acclaimed "Orange is the New Black," back for a fifth season and "Glow," an energetic at female wrestlers of the 1980s.more>>
The students entered the school Thursday wearing all black and wielding water guns and water balloons. Some even had on masks.more>>
The students entered the school Thursday wearing all black and wielding water guns and water balloons. Some even had on masks.more>>
Roger Moore, a British actor known primarily for his portrayal of James Bond, has died. He was 89.more>>
Roger Moore, a British actor known primarily for his portrayal of James Bond, has died. He was 89.more>>
A Facebook post lit up social media after a man reportedly passed out on a couple's trunk and was carried down the interstate.more>>
A Facebook post lit up social media after a man reportedly passed out on a couple's trunk and was carried down the interstate.more>>
The man referred to as "Mike" in the video yelled racial slurs and profanities, and at one point, even appeared to physically assault Torres.more>>
The man referred to as "Mike" in the video yelled racial slurs and profanities, and at one point, even appeared to physically assault Torres.more>>
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.more>>
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.more>>
To the casual observer, this looks like any other section of marsh. However, this spot in extreme Eastern New Orleans-- almost at the St. Tammany Parish line-- is unique.more>>
To the casual observer, this looks like any other section of marsh. However, this spot in extreme Eastern New Orleans-- almost at the St. Tammany Parish line-- is unique.more>>
Officials said the bones are confirmed to be a human foot and partial ankle inside a woman's white Reebok sneaker.more>>
Officials said the bones are confirmed to be a human foot and partial ankle inside a woman's white Reebok sneaker.more>>
Gov. Henry McMaster signed the law last week. It is so new that most law enforcement officers in the Palmetto State reportedly don't know about it, let alone parents.more>>
Gov. Henry McMaster signed the law last week. It is so new that most law enforcement officers in the Palmetto State reportedly don't know about it, let alone parents.more>>