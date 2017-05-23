Police: Accused stalker found living in victim's attic

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a 21-year-old man they say was living in his ex-girlfriend's attic while stalking her.

Police say Taylor Broussard has nine active warrants for several felony crimes including stalking, auto theft, battery, aggravated assault, and other crimes.

On May 3, officers responded to a home on East 16th Street in Larose in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, deputies learned Broussard had forced entry into his ex-girlfriend's residence that morning. Following a verbal altercation, Broussard began hitting the woman.

A juvenile was also in the home at the time. The woman shielded the juvenile as Broussard continued to strike her. Police say Broussard pulled a knife and began threatening the woman.

He used the knife to slash the bed sheets and cut through the mattress while damaging several other items in the room. The victim was eventually able to escape to a neighbor's home to call for help.

Broussard stole the victim’s purse and phone, and he then stole an SUV in which he fled the scene. The stolen vehicle was a dark gray 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander bearing license plate XLG572.

Further investigation revealed Broussard had been staying in the attic for an unknown period of time, stalking the victim. Deputies found bedding, water bottles, food, and plastic bottles filled with urine. Deputies had been called to the residence a few days prior, on Apr. 29 in reference to him entering the residence without permission.

Deputies made several attempts to locate Broussard following the incident. Deputies obtained warrants for Broussard’s arrest for two counts of Stalking, Domestic Abuse Battery with Child Endangerment, Domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault, Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Felony Theft, Home Invasion, Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling, and Simple Criminal Damage to Property.

Deputies are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Taylor Broussard.

He is a white male, approximately 6’2” tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. His last known address is listed as a residence on South Kibbe Street in Erath. Deputies learned he lived in Lafayette for a period of time before coming to the Larose area. It is unknown whether Broussard remains in Lafourche Parish at this time.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Taylor Broussard is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433.

