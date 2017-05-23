Former N.O. FBI special agent: Bomber probably had help in Manchester

A former FBI special agent says the attacker probably did not make the bomb. (FOX 8)

Former New Orleans FBI Special Agent in Charge Jim Bernazanni said the Manchester bomber likely had help.

He said while past attacks may have come from self-inspired, lone-wolf type terrorist. He thinks the bomber had to have help.

Bernazanni pointed to the sophistication of the bomb. It indicates an expert likely built it and then passed it off to the suicide bomber.

“Bomb makers for terrorist organizations are valued commodity. They don't blow themselves up, there's only so many of them. They hand it to a delivery boy wears a suicide vest and goes to the venue. In this case, it was the pathway between the arena and Victoria station which is basically the metro,” Bernazanni said.

The former FBI agent also said the only way to prevent an attack like the one in Manchester is through the collection of intelligence to know in advance what they are planning next.

