Former FBI agent thinks Manchester bomber had help

Former FBI special agent and Tulane professor Jim Bernazzani said the terror attacks in Manchester show how easily terrorist organizations are reaching people in the Western world.

“Now with social media, all they do is go downstairs, turn around on the computer, get self-inspired, pick up an AK-47, and attack a crowded venue,” Bernazzani said.

But in this attack, Bernazzani thinks the bomber was not a lone wolf and likely had help.

“Bomb-makers for terrorist organizations are a valued commodity. They don't blow themselves up; there's only so many of them. They hand it to a delivery boy who wears a suicide vest and goes to the venue, in this case, it was the pathway between the arena and Victoria station, which is basically the metro,” Bernazzani said.

He said the attack shows the bomber pinpointed the most vulnerable spot outside of the concert venue.

“The choke point is the avenue of choice for suicide bombers. Large events of crowded people and a choke point. The classic example will be sports stadiums in the United States. Now I'm not saying don't go to sports stadiums, but remain vigilant,” Bernazzani said.

Bernazzani hopes the intelligence community can step up their efforts and take the fight to the terrorists’ doorstep.

“We have to step up in our cyber program, we have to operate overseas - both overtly and covertly - we have to go to a coalition, and we have to eradicate this group,” Bernazzani said. “These guys are still around we have to go and aggressively address them, and I would rather fight them in Damascus than in Detroit.”

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.