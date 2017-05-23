Jonathan Vilma and Carl Nicks headline the Saints HOF 2017 class

Vilma helped the Saints win the 2009 Super Bowl. (Photo by Ted Jackson, Nola.com / The Times-Picayune) (Ted Jackson, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

The Saints Hall of Fame today announced two new member for 2017, guard Carl Nicks and linebacker Jonathan Vilma.

Both were vital pieces to the Saints 2009 Super Bowl championship. Vilma, the defensive captain, amassed 130 tackles in '09, and a career-high three interceptions. Vilma played six season in the Black and Gold. Nicks started all 19 games in the 2009 season. He made his first Pro Bowl in 2010.

Both will be formally inducted the weekend of the Bears game, October 27-29.

Saints Administrative Director Jay Romig, is the 2017 recipient of the Joe Gemelli “Fleur-De-Lis” Award, given yearly to a person who has contributed to the betterment of the Saints organization. Romig has been with the Saints for 41 years.

