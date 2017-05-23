Former 8th grade LSU football commit Zadock Dinkelmann picks BYU

Dinkelmann made national news when he committed to LSU in the eighth-grade. (Source: NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

Former LSU football commit Zadock Dinkelmann verbally committed to Brigham Young University. Dinkelmann made national news when he committed to the Tigers as an eighth-grader. After Les Miles got fired at LSU, Dinkelmann de-committed from the Tigers.

Recruiting process is over ! Blessed to say I have committed to Brigham Young University?? #ThisisY pic.twitter.com/b9UQ1uRHbQ — Zadock Dinkelmann (@ZadockDinkelma1) May 22, 2017

The 6-foot-5, 215-pounder plays hip prep ball at Somerset High School in Texas. Dinkelmann is in the class of 2018, and his uncle Ty Detmer played for the Cougars. Detmer won a Heisman Trophy while in Provo, Utah.

