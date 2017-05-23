Zurik: Lawmakers consider requirement for 'balance billing' disclosure

Kim Spencer set up an introductory visit with her new doctor, who recommended routine blood tests. The bill for those tests seems anything but routine to the patient.

Steve Fair sounds like a Sooner with a taste for Louisiana living. But a recent trip to a local hospital left him with a bad taste in his mouth, thanks to a practice that even Louisiana's insurance commissioner finds difficult to stop.

As more and more doctors work for large hospital groups, you need to be aware of an often hidden charge that may cost you extra money - sometimes, a lot of extra money.

A state lawmaker's bill would require healthcare providers to warn consumers about the prospects for "balance billing" in their medical charges.

We told you about balance billing. That's where you can go to a hospital emergency room, or even have a baby, and even though you go to an in-network facility, you could be treated by an out-of-network doctor who doesn't work directly for the hospital.

It's a practice FOX 8 highlighted in a recent Cracking the Code report, along with our partners at NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune and ClearHealthCosts.com.

Representative Kirk Talbot of River Ridge has a bill that won't prevent balance billing, but does mandate that facilities notify patients that balance billing may occur, and give patients a list of doctors at the facility.

"We all know it's a problem," Talbot says. "The thing is getting healthcare providers, insurance companies, hospital administrators all in the same room. When you talk to them separately, it's always the other guy's fault, it's this guy's fault, it's that guy's fault. You know, whatever, whoever's at fault, if you can use that term, the patient is the one that always gets the short end of the stick. And that's what I'm trying to do.

"This is almost like a bill of rights for patients," he continues. "They need to just let them know what the possibilities are before they go in."

You can read Rep. Talbot's bill at the Legislature's web site. It has passed the full House and heads to the Senate Insurance Committee Wednesday morning.

You can read NOLA.com's Cracking the Code coverage here.

And remember: we want you to join our investigation. Please contribute your prices, your stories to our database.

Go online to fox8live.com/health

email us at health@fox8live.com

or call us at 504-483-1558.

We want to see the prices you have to pay on any procedure.

