LSU baseball takes momentum to SEC Tournament

LSU enters the SEC Tournament in a very familiar position. After a strong finish to the regular season, they’re favored to be a national seed when the NCAA Tournament bracket gets unveiled next week. But they don’t want to leave any doubts.

“You never know what a committee is thinking or what they’re going to decide,” says head coach Paul Mainieri. “So you’d like to take any question out of it, and a good run in the SEC Tournament could solidify a national seed.”

Barring an 0-2 outing in Hoover, there’s little doubt the Tigers won’t be hosting up until Omaha. LSU is arguably the most dangerous team in the SEC right now. With their starting pitching in a groove and their bats as hot as ever, they have the confidence to make a strong run at a tournament title.

“Coach Mainieri read off some stats for us three weeks ago about how this is our time of year and how the teams of the past have always finished strong,” says All-SEC First Team pitcher Alex Lange. “That’s what we do here at LSU, and he wasn’t wrong. We rose to the occasion, and we played good baseball down the stretch.”

The key is going to be not only playing well this week, but carrying their momentum through a super regional as well.

“I’ve been saying it all year that our best baseball is in front of us,” says Lange. “We’re peaking at the right time and playing our best baseball when it matters.”

And should the projections be true, this would be the sixth straight season that LSU earns a national seed.

