David: Cold front expected, Tuesday night

Most of the rain has moved on but there is a final chance for showers and maybe even a thunderstorm overnight Tuesday night into the early morning hours on Wednesday. There could be a few downpours overnight but the storms will be moving very quickly to the east.

On Wednesday it will be breezy with a cooler feel behind the front. Sun mixed with clouds will be the dominant weather feature but a few sprinkles can't be ruled out. Temperatures will stay in the 70's during the day.

Speaking of summer, the humidity will roar back by the weekend and temperatures will be around 90 degrees into the holiday weekend. Another cold front will try and move into the area around Memorial Day and increase our chances for storms. It looks like it will stall for a couple of days keeping rain chances elevated into early next week.

For updates on-the-go and all day long, download the FOX 8 Weather App or call our Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

-David Bernard

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.