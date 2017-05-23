JPSO: Man robs mother unloading kids, returns to steal van

Jefferson Parish deputies arrested a man who they said robbed a mother as she tried to take her children out of her van. They said he then came back and stole the van.

It happened Monday night in the 3000 block of Houma Boulevard in Metairie.

A woman told deputies that she was getting ready to take her children out of her van when a man wearing a bandanna over his face pulled a gun on her and demanded her property.

She said that she gave the man her diaper bag, which had the keys to her car and her cell phone inside.

About two hours later, the woman called the detective on the case to let him know that someone had just stolen her van from her parking lot.

Detectives were able to find it a short distance away and followed it. The driver, later identified as Bruce Conner, jumped out at Lake Villa and Meadowdale Streets.

Deputies said Conner took off running as they approached him. The two detectives said that Conner produced a gun and pointed it at them. Conner later threw the gun in the grass as he kept running, detectives added. Conner scaled a fence and jumped on a roof of a home in the 4000 block of Meadowdale.



JPSO K-9 personnel were called out.

The dog tracked Conner to a shed in the rear of a residence on Newlands Street, directly behind the home where Conner jumped on the roof.

Conner was wearing the dark clothing consistent with the victim's description. Detectives also recovered Conner's bandanna. He suffered injuries to his head during a struggle with the k-9 officer. Conner was transported by ambulance to University Hospital for his injuries. He was also charged with armed robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.

