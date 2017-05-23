Moving 2021 Super Bowl won't turn N.O. into host city

New Orleans was considered as a potential backup option to host the 2021 Super Bowl. (Source: FOX 8 photo)

A decision to change the host city for the 2021 Super Bowl won't send the game to New Orleans.

According to our partners at Nola.com|The Times-Picayune, The NFL voted unanimously May 23 to move the 2021 game to Tampa. It had been previously awarded to Los Angeles. Los Angeles won't be ready because of construction delays at the site of the Rams' $2.6 billion stadium.

New Orleans was considered as a potential backup option for 2021. However, the city has scheduling conflicts because of carnival season and a national convention. The same scheduling conflicts prevented New Orleans from originally bidding to host the 2021 game.

League officials say the situation in Los Angeles situation has caused the NFL to re-evaluate how it awards Super Bowl hosting duties. That might trigger a change in the process.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.