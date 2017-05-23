Tulane loses lead late in American Tournament opener

A three-run burst in the fourth inning of Tulane's American Athletic Conference Tournament opener against South Florida put the Wave up early but the Bulls took the lead in the eighth inning and closed the game out to win, 7-6.

With the loss, first year head coach Travis Jewett's team is relegated to the elimination bracket where they will fight for their tournament lives Wednesday at 11 AM against the loser of Tuesday night's East Carolina/Central Florida clash.

The Wave got home runs from Hunter Hope and Garrett DeHart en route to building a 6-3 lead after five innings but it was Hope's error at third base that allowed USF to score the go-ahead run in the bottom of the eighth. AAC Co-Player of the Year Hunter Williams had a chance to extend the game in the top of the ninth but his two-out shot to left field was caught by the outfielder to finish the threat.

With the loss, Tulane falls to 27-30 on the season.

