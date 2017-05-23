Tourism leaders: Bourbon St. is open during construction

New Orleans tourism leaders are trying to encourage locals to visit Bourbon Street businesses during a major construction project.

The city began a French Quarter infrastructure project on April 24, 2017, and it is expected to last at least until November 2017. Stephen Perry, the head of the New Orleans Convention and Visitors Bureau, penned a letter to "members and colleagues" asking them to patronize those businesses impacted by the work.

"Bourbon House, Hard Rock Café, Krystal and Red Fish Grill, specifically are currently experiencing declines in business due to the lane closures the city has established to install new water valves and new drainage, electric, and gas lines to Bourbon Street," Perry wrote. "Regardless of the appearance of a full block closure, these businesses are open and are eager to serve."

Perry says the summer months are usually slow for French Quarter businesses anyway and encouraged everyone to patronize the businesses particularly in the 100 block of Bourbon Street, which is where the infrastructure project began. According to the city, the timeline for completion of work in this block is set for June 29, 2017. Click here to see an update on construction.

Perry added, "as the construction project progresses north on Bourbon, Creole Carre, Felix's Oyster Bar, Galatoire's, Galatoire's 33 and Old Absinthe House will be impacted similarly." The planned infrastructure work will go all the way to Dumaine Street.

Click here to read the full text of Perry's letter.

