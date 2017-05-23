NOPD: Juvenile grazed by bullet in Central City

A juvenile was injured after being grazed by a bullet. New Orleans police responded to the scene in the 1500 block of Freret Street, Tuesday evening.

Police say that the juvenile was grazed in the leg.

We will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

