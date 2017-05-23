NOPD: Juvenile grazed by bullet in Central City

A juvenile was injured after being grazed by a bullet.more>>
New Orleans tourism leaders are trying to encourage locals to visit Bourbon Street businesses during a major construction project.more>>
League officials say the host city shuffle has caused the NFL to re-evaluate how it awards Super Bowl hosting duties.more>>
Former FBI special agent and Tulane professor Jim Bernazzani said the terror attacks in Manchester show how easily terrorist organizations are reaching people in the Western world.more>>
There is no credible terror threat in New Orleans right now, according to the city's director of homeland security. But there will be changes to security measures for big events starting Tuesday night.more>>
A Facebook post lit up social media after a man reportedly passed out on a couple's trunk and was carried down the interstate.more>>
Among the highlights in June: the critically acclaimed "Orange is the New Black," back for a fifth season and "Glow," an energetic at female wrestlers of the 1980s.more>>
There's bad news and good news from a new comprehensive study about women, breast cancer, alcohol and exercise.more>>
The students entered the school Thursday wearing all black and wielding water guns and water balloons. Some even had on masks.more>>
A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution. “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...more>>
Gov. Henry McMaster signed the law last week. It is so new that most law enforcement officers in the Palmetto State reportedly don't know about it, let alone parents.more>>
Mississippi's leaders are being sued again over school funding, this time by the Southern Poverty Law Center on behalf of four black public school students.more>>
The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were found off Poultry Lane near Claremont.more>>
A Minden woman has been arrested for reportedly stealing approximately $391,000 from residents of a retirement home in Arcadia, reports the Attorney General's Department of Justice.more>>
To the casual observer, this looks like any other section of marsh. However, this spot in extreme Eastern New Orleans-- almost at the St. Tammany Parish line-- is unique.more>>
