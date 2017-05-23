Car burglary suspects sought

Police hope someone will recognize the people seen in images from a surveillance camera and help them solve a car burglary in the 9700 block of Wheaton Street.

Investigators say surveillance video showed the two people burglarizing the vehicle May 16.

Police ask anyone who can help them identify or locate the people in the photos to contact any Seventh District Detective at 504-658-6070 or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-111.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved