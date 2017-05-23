Tulane Falls to USF in Tourney Opener 7-6

Hunter Hope and Jarret DeHart homered for Tulane, but USF scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to win, 7-6, in the first-round of the American Athletic Conference Championship Tuesday at Spectrum Field.

Hope’s two-run homer was part of a three-run fourth inning that put the Green Wave (27-30) ahead, 3-0. After the Bulls (41-15) tied it in the bottom of the fourth, DeHart hit a three-run homer in the fifth to make the score 6-3. USF scored single runs in the fifth and sixth innings, before adding two runs in the eighth.

Corey Merrill gutted through six innings in the start, and was relieved by Chase Solesky (5-3), who took the loss for the Wave. USF reliever Andrew Perez (6-2) earned the win after two innings in relief, and Joe Cavallaro picked up his fifth save.

“We had some opportunities. We had some guys in the right spot in the right situations, and we just weren’t quite able to cash through, whether it was offensively or defensively,” Tulane head coach Travis Jewett said. “We took a lead into that last inning, but we made a couple of misplays and they caught us. We couldn’t ask for a better situation, with the Co-Player of the Year at the plate with the tying run at second and the winning run at first, and I don’t think anybody would trade that situation. We had the right guys in the right spots and the players fought all the way to the end, but we just didn’t come out on top.”

Tulane will face the loser of UCF and East Carolina in an elimination game at 11 a.m. CT Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.