Central City double-shooting wounds an 11-year-old

An 11-year-old boy was wounded along with an 18-year-old man in a Central City shooting Tuesday night.

According to initial New Orleans Police Department reports, the 18-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his right leg while the 11-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his left thigh.

The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Freret Street.

Police say someone in a vehicle opened fire from a car window. Both victims were hit and taken to a nearby hospital.

