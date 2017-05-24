Central City double-shooting wounds an 11-year-old - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Central City double-shooting wounds an 11-year-old

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
Source: RNN Source: RNN
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

An 11-year-old boy was wounded along with an 18-year-old man in a Central City shooting Tuesday night.

According to initial New Orleans Police Department reports, the 18-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his right leg while the 11-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his left thigh.

The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Freret Street.

Police say someone in a vehicle opened fire from a car window. Both victims were hit and taken to a nearby hospital.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents make heartbreaking decision over son with autism

    Parents make heartbreaking decision over son with autism

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:10 AM EDT2017-05-24 15:10:16 GMT
    KMOV has chosen not to identify him by name or show pictures of what he currently looks like. (Credit: Wallens)KMOV has chosen not to identify him by name or show pictures of what he currently looks like. (Credit: Wallens)

    A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options. 

    more>>

    A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options. 

    more>>

  • Graco to recall 25,000 child car seats

    Graco to recall 25,000 child car seats

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 6:29 AM EDT2017-05-24 10:29:58 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:50 AM EDT2017-05-24 15:50:05 GMT

    The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

    more>>

    The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

    more>>

  • Employees involved in fight at Stone Mountain Middle School arrested, to be terminated

    Employees involved in fight at Stone Mountain Middle School arrested, to be terminated

    Monday, May 22 2017 11:50 PM EDT2017-05-23 03:50:23 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 12:44 PM EDT2017-05-24 16:44:14 GMT

    The teacher and paraprofessional involved in a fight in front of students at Stone Mountain Middle School have been arrested and will be terminated by the district.

    more>>

    The teacher and paraprofessional involved in a fight in front of students at Stone Mountain Middle School have been arrested and will be terminated by the district.

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly