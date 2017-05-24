Two wounded by gunfire in Central City - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Two wounded by gunfire in Central City

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Two people were shot in Central City Tuesday night, according to initial New Orleans Police Department reports.

Police say a 19-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his right leg and a 17-year-old juvenile suffered a gunshot wound to his left thigh.

The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Freret Street.

No further information is currently available.

