Your Weather Authority: Breezy and cooler Wednesday, but the heat is coming

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
After the last of the showers clear out Wednesday morning, it will be breezy with a cooler feel behind the front.

Clouds will give way to more sunshine and the rest of the day will be dry. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Expect a cool feel tomorrow morning as temperatures drop to the mid-50s on the north shore and low-60s on the south shore.

Then, get ready for a big warm-up. Hot and humid conditions will take hold by the start of the Memorial Day weekend.

High temperatures will be around 90 degrees for the first time this year. As another cold front approaches the area from the west, expect increased chances for rain on Memorial Day and early next week.

