NOLA Weekend: 12 Great Getaways from New Orleans - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

NOLA Weekend: 12 Great Getaways from New Orleans

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
(WVUE) -

So you want to plan a summer escape? 

Take a quick road trip and venture off the beaten path.

We rounded up some great places you can travel to on one tank of gas from New Orleans: http://www.nolaweekend.com/one-tank-trips-12-great-getaways-new-orleans/

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Pregnant teen blocked from walking at graduation

    Pregnant teen blocked from walking at graduation

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 2:45 AM EDT2017-05-24 06:45:22 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 2:45 AM EDT2017-05-24 06:45:22 GMT

    The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.

    more>>

    The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.

    more>>

  • Graco to recall 25,000 child car seats

    Graco to recall 25,000 child car seats

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 6:29 AM EDT2017-05-24 10:29:58 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 6:44 AM EDT2017-05-24 10:44:36 GMT

    The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

    more>>

    The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

    more>>

  • Family opens up about addiction in Upstate woman's obituary

    Family opens up about addiction in Upstate woman's obituary

    Monday, May 22 2017 9:43 AM EDT2017-05-22 13:43:21 GMT
    Tuesday, May 23 2017 8:12 AM EDT2017-05-23 12:12:53 GMT
    Reghan Berry (Source: Mackey Mortuary)Reghan Berry (Source: Mackey Mortuary)

    Addiction can be hard to talk about, but one Upstate family is opening up about the battle that claimed a 22-year-old woman's life.

    more>>

    Addiction can be hard to talk about, but one Upstate family is opening up about the battle that claimed a 22-year-old woman's life.

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly