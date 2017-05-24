Local First Traffic: Accident I-10 east at Poydras Street causin - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Local First Traffic: Accident I-10 east at Poydras Street causing delays

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

An accident involving two vehicles is blocking the left late of eastbound Interstate 10 at Poydras Street.

All lanes are open, but delays currently stretch back to Metairie Road.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Pregnant teen blocked from walking at graduation

    Pregnant teen blocked from walking at graduation

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 2:45 AM EDT2017-05-24 06:45:22 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 2:45 AM EDT2017-05-24 06:45:22 GMT

    The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.

    more>>

    The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.

    more>>

  • Graco to recall 25,000 child car seats

    Graco to recall 25,000 child car seats

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 6:29 AM EDT2017-05-24 10:29:58 GMT
    Wednesday, May 24 2017 6:44 AM EDT2017-05-24 10:44:36 GMT

    The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

    more>>

    The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

    more>>

  • Family opens up about addiction in Upstate woman's obituary

    Family opens up about addiction in Upstate woman's obituary

    Monday, May 22 2017 9:43 AM EDT2017-05-22 13:43:21 GMT
    Tuesday, May 23 2017 8:12 AM EDT2017-05-23 12:12:53 GMT
    Reghan Berry (Source: Mackey Mortuary)Reghan Berry (Source: Mackey Mortuary)

    Addiction can be hard to talk about, but one Upstate family is opening up about the battle that claimed a 22-year-old woman's life.

    more>>

    Addiction can be hard to talk about, but one Upstate family is opening up about the battle that claimed a 22-year-old woman's life.

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly