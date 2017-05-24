NFL stadiums ranked: See how the Superdome stacks up

New Orleans was considered as a potential backup option to host the 2021 Super Bowl. (Source: FOX 8 photo)

Where’s the best place to watch an NFL football game if you don’t choose the comfort of your own couch?

New Orleans Saints fans know, or at least they thought they knew, the best spot.

The best of the best is said to be green and yellow (with flecks of white in the winter) and full of Cheeseheads, while the worst is a “lifeless, concrete blob” not worth the time it takes to travel there.

Fox Sports has ranked all 32 NFL stadiums from worst to best.

You might be surprised to see where the Mercedes-Benz Superdome lands on this list.

Have a look at the list and share your review of this review on our Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.